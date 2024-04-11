Severe Storm Strikes US Gulf Coast, One Dead

A powerful weather system has wreaked havoc across the southern United States, unleashing flooding and tornadoes that caused widespread damage and power outages.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported significant damage in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as the storm system swept through the region on Wednesday. The storm front continued its rampage eastward, prompting tornado warnings and flash flood watches in Florida and Georgia by Thursday morning.
One person was confirmed dead in Scott County, Mississippi, with another injured. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Flash flooding struck New Orleans, with some areas receiving a month's worth of rain within hours. Suspected tornadoes caused significant damage along the Gulf Coast, with Slidell, Louisiana particularly hard-hit. Here, at least 10 people were injured, and rescue operations are underway following reports of widespread damage.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, also faced a confirmed tornado that resulted in property damage, but thankfully no reported injuries.
The storm system continued its eastward path on Wednesday evening, triggering tornado warnings across parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Flash flood warnings remained in effect for several regions in Florida by Thursday morning.
Texas felt the brunt of the storm earlier in the week, with a suspected tornado near Houston forcing evacuations and highway closures. The National Weather Service has expanded flash flood warnings to include eastern areas of Texas by Thursday morning.
The powerful storm system even disrupted sporting events. Thunderstorms delayed the start of the prestigious Masters golf tournament at Augusta National in Georgia. Opening tee shots were postponed due to heavy rain and gusty winds, with no rescheduled time announced as of yet.
The full extent of the damage caused by this powerful weather system is still being assessed. Local authorities are urging residents to stay informed about weather warnings and take necessary precautions.