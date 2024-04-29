United States

Putin Likely Didn't Order Death Of Russian Opposition Leader Navalny, US Official Says

US intelligence officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin did not order the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February, despite attributing ultimate responsibility to Putin for Navalny's demise.

Advertisement

AP
Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death Photo: AP
info_icon

US intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely didn't order the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February, according to an official familiar with the determination.

While US officials believe Putin was ultimately responsible for the death of Navalny, who endured brutal conditions during his confinement, the intelligence community has found “no smoking gun” that Putin was aware of the timing of Navalny's death — which came soon before the Russian president's re-election — or directly ordered it, according to the official.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Advertisement

A portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and flowers are pictured as people demonstrate near to Russian embassy to France after Russian authorities reported his death in prison. - AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Who Was Russian Opposition Leader And Putin Critic Alexei Navalny, What Do We Know About His Death In Prison?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Soon after the Navalny's death, US President Joe Biden said Putin was ultimately responsible but did not accuse the Russian president of directly ordering it.

At the time, Biden said the US did not know exactly what had happened to Navalny but that “there is no doubt” that his death “was the consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”

Navalny, 47, Russia's best-known opposition politician and Putin's most persistent foe, died Feb. 16 in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he rejected as politically motivated

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his vote electronically during presidential elections in Moscow, Russia on March 15, 2024 - Getty Images
Vladimir Putin To Become Longest-Serving Russian Leader Overtaking Stalin Following Landslide Victory

BY Outlook Web Desk

He had been behind bars since January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Russian officials have said only that Navalny died of natural causes and have vehemently denied involvement both in the poisoning and in his death.

In March, a month after Navalny's death, Putin won a landslide re-election for a fifth term, an outcome that was never in doubt.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the US intelligence determination.

Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny - null
Russian Opposition Leader And Outspoken Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Dies In Prison: Reports

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'