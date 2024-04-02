Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome' Illness Targeting US Diplomats Linked To Russian Intelligence: New Investigation Uncovers

A mysterious illness that has affected American diplomats in recent years has been linked to a Russian intelligence unit. Diplomats stationed worldwide experiencing symptoms akin to "Havana Syndrome," including unexplained dizziness, may have been targeted by Russian sonic weaponry, as per a joint investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and CBS's 60 Minutes. Moscow has denied the allegations, while US officials previously downplayed the likelihood of foreign intervention.
However, their assessment of "anomalous health incidents" (AHIs), delivered last year, failed to provide an alternative explanation, leaving those affected frustrated.
American officials have also acknowledged varying levels of confidence in the assessment among different intelligence agencies involved.
The term "Havana Syndrome" originates from Cuba's capital, where the first case was identified in 2016. However, the new report suggests that the first cases may have occurred in Germany two years prior.
Cases have been reported globally, from Washington to China.
On Monday, the Pentagon disclosed that a senior defense department official attending meetings at last year's NATO summit in Lithuania had experienced symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome. Afflicted American personnel, including White House, CIA, and FBI staff, have described symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, difficulty concentrating, and intense, painful sounds in their ears.
Over 1,000 reports of the mysterious ailment have been filed, with dozens of cases still officially unexplained. US lawmakers have passed legislation aimed at supporting victims. However, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study published last month indicated that MRI scans failed to detect evidence of brain injuries in dozens of US personnel reporting AHIs.
There has long been suspicion that those affected were targeted by directed energy or microwaves from concealed devices—a possibility acknowledged in an earlier US intelligence report.
Alleged Targeting of US Diplomats' Brains with "Directed Energy" Weapons
The recent media investigation alleges that members of a specific Russian military intelligence unit, known as 29155, may have targeted US diplomats' brains with "directed energy" weapons. The report cites evidence placing members of the unit in cities worldwide at times corresponding with reported incidents by US personnel.
This secretive unit conducts foreign operations and has been linked to incidents including the attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, in the UK in 2018.
As part of the investigation, The Insider reported that an officer in the 29155 unit had been rewarded for work related to the development of "non-lethal acoustic weapons."
A US military investigator examining syndrome instances told 60 Minutes that the common link among victims was a "Russia nexus."
Greg Edgreen noted, "There was some angle where they had worked against Russia, focused on Russia, and done extremely well." He further commented that the official threshold of evidence required to demonstrate Russian involvement had been set too high by the US, possibly to avoid "face some very hard truths."
In response to the media inquiry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the allegations, stating, "No one has ever published or expressed any convincing evidence of these unfounded accusations anywhere. So, all of those are nothing more than unfounded accusations."
Response and Reactions to the Allegations
One syndrome victim, an FBI agent, recounted her experience to 60 Minutes, describing a powerful force hitting her at home in Florida in 2021. She likened the sensation to "a dentist drilling on steroids," ultimately causing her to pass out and experience memory and concentration issues.
In response to the report, US officials informed CBS News, that they would "continue to closely examine anomalous health incidents", but repeated their position that it was "very unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible."
However, they emphasized that they did not doubt the genuine experiences and symptoms reported by their colleagues and their families, asserting that addressing such incidents remained a top priority.
Former National Security Advisor under Donald Trump, John Bolton, expressed deep concern over the new allegations
"I don't think the government, frankly, when I was there, took it seriously, enough," he told CNN. "I don't think they've taken it seriously enough since then."
In contrast, Republican Senator JD Vance, a prominent ally of Trump, dismissed the report stating, "feels like a lot of journalists have lost their minds".