Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'

In a call for "unity", former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has released her delegates in order to rally more support for Donald Trump. Changing her usual route of attacking Trump for his policies, Haley has called for all Republicans to back the former president at the upcoming convention this month.
The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18. During this, delegates would be required to finalise their support for Donald Trump in the race to the White House.
Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian-origin candidate questioned President Joe Biden's competence and called on Republicans to elect a president "who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track."
Adding to the concerns about Joe Biden's health and cognitive ability, the former South Carolina Governor stated that Biden is "not competent" to contest and if Kamala Harris is named as the replacement, she would be a "disaster".
Haley's support for Trump comes ahead of the RNC, to which she has not been invited.
Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, revealed that she was not invited and she is "fine with that".
"She was not invited [to RNC] and she is fine with that. Trump deserves the convention he wants. She has made it clear she is voting for him and wishes him the best," stated Chaney Denton, Nikki Haley's spokesperson.