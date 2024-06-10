United States

More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week

Parts of Arizona and Nevada are bracing for more intense heat this week. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for areas including Phoenix and southern Nevada from Tuesday to Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching 111°F (43.8°C) or higher.

Sweltering heat is predicted to hit parts of Arizona and Nevada this week, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing an excessive heat watch from Tuesday through Thursday. This watch covers the Phoenix metro area and extends to other parts of south-central and northwest Arizona.

Temperatures could soar to 111°F (43.8°C) or even higher during these days, prompting warnings from weather experts. "As we get to these first couple weeks of June, a lot of places are really starting to see those temperatures escalate," said Todd Shoemake of the NWS in Albuquerque. He highlighted that southern California, southern Nevada, and southwestern Arizona are beginning to experience numerous triple-digit temperatures.

Last Thursday, Phoenix reached 110°F (43.3°C) for the first time this year, with a record-setting high of 113°F (45°C). Similarly, dangerously high temperatures are forecast for central Las Vegas, with highs expected to be around 108°F (42.2°C) on Tuesday and 111°F (43.8°C) on Wednesday. Last week, Las Vegas saw record-breaking heat, hitting 111°F (43.8°C) on Thursday and 110°F (43.3°C) on Friday.

In Albuquerque, where the normal high temperature for this time of year is 89°F (31.7°C), the city tied a historical record by reaching 100°F (37.7°C) last Friday, matching a record set in 1981.

While Albuquerque is experiencing extreme heat, the primary concern there is potential flash floods due to expected thunderstorms. These storms could affect areas like San Miguel, Mora, and Taos counties in northern New Mexico, especially in regions impacted by the 2022 Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions against the heat, stay hydrated, and be aware of weather updates, especially concerning potential flash floods in New Mexico.

Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US

