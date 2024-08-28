McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know

The Big Arch burger, featuring two quarter-pound beef patties, three generous slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new tangy Big Arch sauce, is designed to satisfy even the biggest appetites. It may even outsize the Big Mac (590 calories), which includes two smaller beef patties typical of McDonald's classic burgers, as opposed to the larger quarter-pound patties found in the Big Arch and Quarter Pounder with Cheese (520 calories).