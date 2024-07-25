Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Demonstrators rally at Columbus Circle as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A demonstrator is taken into custody as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The aftermath of the burning of an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also an Israeli flag as protestors look on in Washington near Union Station and the U.S. Capitol.
Hasidic Jews and others protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's polices, near the U.S. Capitol ahead of a scheduled visit by Netanyahu in Washington.
A demonstrator is taken into custody as people rally outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.