United States

Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics

Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, showcasing a united front against his policies.

Protest Against Netanyahu | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

2/10
Demonstrators march against Israel PM outside U.S. Capitol
Demonstrators march against Israel PM outside U.S. Capitol | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

3/10
Protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahus visit in Washington
Protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit in Washington | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

4/10
Thousands protest against Israeli PM outside Capitol hill
Thousands protest against Israeli PM outside Capitol hill | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

5/10
Demonstrators rally at Columbus Circle
Demonstrators rally at Columbus Circle | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators rally at Columbus Circle as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

6/10
A demonstrator is taken into custody
A demonstrator is taken into custody | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

A demonstrator is taken into custody as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

7/10
Demonstrators stage protest against Netanyahu visit
Demonstrators stage protest against Netanyahu visit | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

8/10
Protesters burn effigy of Israeli PM
Protesters burn effigy of Israeli PM | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

The aftermath of the burning of an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also an Israeli flag as protestors look on in Washington near Union Station and the U.S. Capitol.

9/10
Jewish protesters in anti-Netanyahu rally
Jewish protesters in anti-Netanyahu rally | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Hasidic Jews and others protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's polices, near the U.S. Capitol ahead of a scheduled visit by Netanyahu in Washington.

10/10
Protesters taken into custody near US Capitol
Protesters taken into custody near US Capitol | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

A demonstrator is taken into custody as people rally outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill in Washington.

