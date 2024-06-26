United States

Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat

The statue, part of Williams' Wax Monument Series, aims to highlight Civil War-era history but faced melting issues due to the intense heat.

The statue is the third installment in Williams' 40 ACRES Archive.
info_icon

A six-foot-tall wax statue of former US President Abraham Lincoln melted during a recent heatwave in Washington, D.C. The statue, created by Richmond artist Sandy Williams IV, was installed in February at the historic site of Camp Barker, now the grounds of Garrison Elementary School in Northwest Washington.

The installation, part of Williams' The Wax Monument Series, serves as both a sculpture and a candle. The statue was placed under large trees, which were expected to provide shade during the summer months. However, the intense heat proved too much for the wax structure.

This isn’t the first time the statue has faced melting issues. An earlier version, which had over 100 wicks, melted prematurely before its dedication ceremony last September. The current version, with fewer and strategically placed wicks, includes a plaque advising visitors to extinguish the wick within 1-2 minutes.

The installation aims to highlight the significance of the Civil War era and its aftermath. The site, Camp Barker, was a Civil War-era refugee camp that sheltered formerly enslaved and freed African Americans. Now, it is the location of Garrison Elementary School.

Artist Sandy Williams IV explained the concept behind the melting statues. "Traditionally, monuments are made to sit and collect a patina, as they withstand change, in an attempt to eternalize a particular reality," Williams said in an interview with Eastcityart. "I am interested in visualising change and building monuments able to keep a living record of activity. By melting these wax versions of famous monuments, people are given agency over these forms that are normally (legally) untouchable."

The wax Lincoln statue was commissioned by the non-profit CulturalDC and is the third installment of Williams' 40 ACRES Archive: The Wax Monument series, which features wax replicas of prominent public monuments and cultural symbols.

Over the weekend, the DC metro area experienced a heat alert, with high temperatures expected to continue throughout the week.

Representative image - Pinterest
Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  3. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  4. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
  5. Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  3. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  4. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  5. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
Sports News
  1. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  2. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  5. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
World News
  1. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  2. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  3. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  4. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  5. Kenya Protest: At Least 6 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General