Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat

Artist Sandy Williams IV explained the concept behind the melting statues. "Traditionally, monuments are made to sit and collect a patina, as they withstand change, in an attempt to eternalize a particular reality," Williams said in an interview with Eastcityart. "I am interested in visualising change and building monuments able to keep a living record of activity. By melting these wax versions of famous monuments, people are given agency over these forms that are normally (legally) untouchable."