Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?

What is Norovirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is a type of contagious virus that results in vomiting and diarrhea. Although it is also called'stomach flu’ or stomach bug’, the norovirus illness is not related to the flu. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. It may take 1 to 3 days for a norovirus-infected person to get better, but they can still spread the virus a few days after.