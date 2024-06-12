The wage increase has impacted the fast-food industry across California, leading to the loss of nearly 10,000 jobs, according to the California Business and Industrial Alliance. Rubio’s California Grill, known for its fish tacos, closed 48 of its 134 locations at the end of May before filing for bankruptcy in June. Moreover, beverage prices at Starbucks stores in California rose by 50 cents after April 1, and Taco Bell increased its menu prices by 3%.