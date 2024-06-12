United States

What Are The New Prices Of In-N-Out Burgers? California’s New Minimum Wage Leads To Price Hikes For Your Favorite Burgers

California has implemented a new minimum wage for fast food workers since April. The new minimum wage of $20 has led to a hike in the price of burgers at In-N-Out.

In-N-Out Burger Combo
Famous Burger Outlet In-N-Out has increased its prices in response to California’s new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers.

In Los Angeles County, the popular double-double burger combo is now priced at $11.44, a $0.76 increase from last year.

At the Fisherman’s Wharf location in San Francisco, a double-double burger with fries and a drink now costs $13.63 after taxes. Customers opting for just the double patty without sides or a beverage will still have to pay $7.50. A single patty hamburger meal is priced at $11.03, while the cheeseburger version costs $11.57 after tax.

BY Outlook International Desk

However, prices are significantly lower outside of San Francisco. In Daly City, a double-double combo with fries and a drink costs $11.52. that is more than $2 less than at Fisherman’s Wharf. A cheeseburger meal costs $9.54, and a hamburger meal is priced at $8.99 after tax in Daly City.

An In-N-Out spokesperson confirmed that the price increases are directly tied to the minimum wage hike that went into effect in April.

The wage increase has impacted the fast-food industry across California, leading to the loss of nearly 10,000 jobs, according to the California Business and Industrial Alliance. Rubio’s California Grill, known for its fish tacos, closed 48 of its 134 locations at the end of May before filing for bankruptcy in June. Moreover, beverage prices at Starbucks stores in California rose by 50 cents after April 1, and Taco Bell increased its menu prices by 3%.

Recently, other burger joints, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King, have also updated their pricing lists. Some of them have increased the price due to inflation, whereas others have decreased in order to lure more customers to tackle poor revenue. These burger joints have also introduced some new items to their menu.

