United States

San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying

San Francisco has launched a new city market where qualifying residents can receive groceries for free. The program, aimed at food stamp holders running low on resources at the end of the month, costs taxpayers $5.5 million.

Representative image
info_icon

San Francisco opened a new city market on Sunday where residents who qualify can receive their groceries for free. This program, called the Food Empowerment Market, costs city taxpayers $5.5 million. It is designed to help food stamp holders who may run out of resources toward the end of each month, reported Fox News.

Geoffrea Morris, who helped pass the legislation for this market in 2021, emphasized that the market is meant to be a supplemental source of food. "Food stamps should be the primary source. This is a supplemental source, especially close to the end of the month when families are facing the pain, especially with inflation," Morris told local media.

Morris also noted the importance of the market in addressing food insecurity. "If you’re having food insecurity, you’re having other issues as well and you need to be engaged with the services the city has put in place to improve your life and the life of your children," he said.

The market looks like a typical grocery store in the United States. Shoppers use carts to pick out the goods they need, which are then weighed and scanned at checkout to keep track of inventory.

San Francisco, like many cities in California, is dealing with a significant homelessness problem. This new food program comes just weeks after a different city program sparked outrage. This other program provided free beer and vodka to homeless alcoholics.

The "Managed Alcohol Program" (MAP), run by San Francisco's Department of Public Health, gives controlled doses of alcohol to homeless people with alcohol addiction. The goal is to keep them off the streets and reduce the burden on emergency services. Experts believe the program can save or extend lives, but critics argue that the government should focus on treatment and sobriety programs instead.

"It's really conflicting to give alcohol to alcoholics because it's a disease. It's a condition that is basically an obsession of the mind that turns into an allergy of the body. And it's a disease that they can't help," another San Francisco resident told Carter. "You're enabling, and the possibility is for them to die, end up in an institution or death."

These two programs highlight the city's ongoing efforts and challenges in addressing both food insecurity and homelessness.

Demi Lovato - X
Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles

BY IANS

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Suspense Over Cabinet Portfolios To End Soon; Key Modi 3.0 Meet Today
  2. Modi Govt 3.0 Council Of Ministers: 7 Women Inducted, Allies Given Space, Shah, Gadkari Return | Key Facts
  3. Monsoon Enters Mumbai, Red Alert For Rain In Parts Of Karnataka, Bengaluru Gets Intense Showers
  4. New Faces, Old Guards Who Are Part Of New NDA Govt Led By PM Modi | Details
  5. Stock Market: Sensex Breaches 77,000-Mark For 1st Time, Nifty Hits Record High In Early Trade Day After Modi's Oath
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  3. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  4. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  5. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Canadian GP, F1 Main Race: Max Verstappen Wins Despite Wet Track - In Pics
  3. NBA Finals, Game 2 Match Report: Boston Celtics Roll Past Dallas Mavericks As They Go Two Up
  4. T20 WC 2024: Tough To Get Ball Through Ring On A Slow Pitch, Markram Opines On New York Pitch
  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Team Requires Major Surgery - PCB Chief Warns Of Shake Up Post Defeat In New York
World News
  1. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
  2. US Calls For UN Security Council Vote On Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  3. French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30
  4. Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu
  5. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Suspense Over Cabinet Portfolios To End Soon; Key Modi 3.0 Meet Today
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time