Hollywood

Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles

Singer Demi Lovato says she found "hope" and "light" after her fifth stint of inpatient treatment amid her addiction and mental health struggles.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Photo: X
info_icon

Singer Demi Lovato says she found "hope" and "light" after her fifth stint of inpatient treatment amid her addiction and mental health struggles.

Lovato has checked into rehab five times to treat her substance abuse issues, eating disorder, and other mental health problems. Talking at the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian's annual benefit, People magazine reports, she said: "I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment centre, I felt defeated." "And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a programme, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she said. The singer said things "definitely felt different" during her fifth stint of treatment as she finally accepted she needed to change, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Lovato said: "It felt like I had hit rock bottom, and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery. And that was something that I pushed off for so long." The singer spoke about how medication has played a part in her recovery and has helped her "tremendously".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  2. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
  3. Shooting On 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter' Complete
  4. Romania's Culture Minister Asks Louis Vuitton To Acknowledge A Traditional Blouse Inspired Items
  5. Ram Charan To Wrap Up ‘Game Changer’ Shoot In Next 10 Days
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  2. French Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-final
  3. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century
  4. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano Named Thiago Motta's Replacement At Bologna
  5. IND Vs IRE Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Ireland By Eight Wickets In NY
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5