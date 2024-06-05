Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she said. The singer said things "definitely felt different" during her fifth stint of treatment as she finally accepted she needed to change, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Lovato said: "It felt like I had hit rock bottom, and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery. And that was something that I pushed off for so long." The singer spoke about how medication has played a part in her recovery and has helped her "tremendously".