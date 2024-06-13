United States

High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns

Mecox Bay in Southampton has been identified as one of the most contaminated in the country, with high levels of fecal matter.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Mecox Bay in Southampton, an idyllic Hamptons beach surrounded by multi-million dollar mansions, has been identified as one of the most contaminated beaches in the country, suffering from alarmingly high levels of fecal matter.

The beach had ranked among the top 10 US beaches last year for dangerous levels of enterococcus, an intestinal pathogen that indicates fecal contamination. According to the Surfrider Foundation, a water quality non-profit, enterococcus levels at Mecox Bay exceeded New York State's safety standards in 46% of the tests conducted last year.

Representative image - null
Kansas City Couple Shocked To Find Their Million-Dollar Home Listed For $10,200 On Zillow

BY Outlook International Desk

“It’s one of the beaches where we have the most concerns because consistently we are seeing high bacteria levels that exceed the safe health standards for recreational water,” Surfrider Senior Water Quality Manager Mara Dias said. “And it’s a place where we see people recreating.”

Mecox Bay, separated from the ocean by a narrow spit of land, receives a significant portion of the Hamptons' watershed runoff, including water from businesses, farms, and homes. It is home to dozens of gorgeous waterfront mansions, including a 12,000-square-foot monster with private dock and ocean access – and 220 feet of “direct water frontage” – listed for sale at $37.5 million. The situation is exacerbated by outdated septic systems and cesspools, which leak waste into the bay during heavy rains or excessive lawn watering.

Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees, which owns and manages the bay through laws dating back to 1600s, explained the challenges. “Every time you have a big rain event, you have all the water from that whole region filter its way into Mecox Bay,” he said.

The Trustees periodically open the bay to the ocean by digging a cut through the land barrier, which helps to drain the waste and re-salinate the water. However, this process is often delayed by the presence of endangered species like piping plovers and least terns, which roost in the area starting April 1.

“When you get a delay like that, the water quality degrades. It just gets worse and worse and creates problems for the region,” Horowitz said, noting the irony that their efforts to protect wildlife often worsen the water pollution problem. “Our strength becomes our weakness. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Horowitz calls for more cooperation from government agencies to address both the opening of the bay and the management of upland water runoff. Surfrider is advocating for local legislation this fall aimed at improving the septic and cesspool systems in the Hamptons.

“It’s sad to see that you have areas that are absolutely magnificent and at times they’re regarded as public health hazards,” Horowitz said, emphasizing the Trustees' commitment to maintaining the bay's safety. “We’ve been doing it for hundreds of years,” he added.

Representative image - null
Unusual Beach Laws Around US That Every Visitor Should Know

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  2. Atishi, Raghav Chadha Meet Kejriwal In Tihar; Get Directions To Curb Water, Power Crises
  3. Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan
  4. Kuwait Fire Accident: Kerala Death Toll Rises To 24; Bodies Charred Beyond Identification, DNA Test Needed
  5. Two Persons Die In Karnataka After Drinking Contaminated Water
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  2. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  4. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  5. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: How The Britons Can Qualify For Super 8?
  3. WI Vs NZ: Sherfane Rutherford Drags West Indies Into T20 World Cup Super 8s - Data Debrief
  4. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30 Preview: Result Decides Pakistan's Fate
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8
World News
  1. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  2. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  5. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know