High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns

Mecox Bay in Southampton, an idyllic Hamptons beach surrounded by multi-million dollar mansions, has been identified as one of the most contaminated beaches in the country, suffering from alarmingly high levels of fecal matter.
The beach had ranked among the top 10 US beaches last year for dangerous levels of enterococcus, an intestinal pathogen that indicates fecal contamination. According to the Surfrider Foundation, a water quality non-profit, enterococcus levels at Mecox Bay exceeded New York State's safety standards in 46% of the tests conducted last year.
“It’s one of the beaches where we have the most concerns because consistently we are seeing high bacteria levels that exceed the safe health standards for recreational water,” Surfrider Senior Water Quality Manager Mara Dias said. “And it’s a place where we see people recreating.”
Mecox Bay, separated from the ocean by a narrow spit of land, receives a significant portion of the Hamptons' watershed runoff, including water from businesses, farms, and homes. It is home to dozens of gorgeous waterfront mansions, including a 12,000-square-foot monster with private dock and ocean access – and 220 feet of “direct water frontage” – listed for sale at $37.5 million. The situation is exacerbated by outdated septic systems and cesspools, which leak waste into the bay during heavy rains or excessive lawn watering.
Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees, which owns and manages the bay through laws dating back to 1600s, explained the challenges. “Every time you have a big rain event, you have all the water from that whole region filter its way into Mecox Bay,” he said.
The Trustees periodically open the bay to the ocean by digging a cut through the land barrier, which helps to drain the waste and re-salinate the water. However, this process is often delayed by the presence of endangered species like piping plovers and least terns, which roost in the area starting April 1.
“When you get a delay like that, the water quality degrades. It just gets worse and worse and creates problems for the region,” Horowitz said, noting the irony that their efforts to protect wildlife often worsen the water pollution problem. “Our strength becomes our weakness. You can’t make this stuff up.”
Horowitz calls for more cooperation from government agencies to address both the opening of the bay and the management of upland water runoff. Surfrider is advocating for local legislation this fall aimed at improving the septic and cesspool systems in the Hamptons.
“It’s sad to see that you have areas that are absolutely magnificent and at times they’re regarded as public health hazards,” Horowitz said, emphasizing the Trustees' commitment to maintaining the bay's safety. “We’ve been doing it for hundreds of years,” he added.