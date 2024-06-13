High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns

Mecox Bay, separated from the ocean by a narrow spit of land, receives a significant portion of the Hamptons' watershed runoff, including water from businesses, farms, and homes. It is home to dozens of gorgeous waterfront mansions, including a 12,000-square-foot monster with private dock and ocean access – and 220 feet of “direct water frontage” – listed for sale at $37.5 million. The situation is exacerbated by outdated septic systems and cesspools, which leak waste into the bay during heavy rains or excessive lawn watering.