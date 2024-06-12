When someone consumes shellfish that have accumulated paralytic shellfish toxins, they can become ill. Shellfish like clams, mussels, oysters, geoduck, and scallops can ingest these toxins. This biotoxin affects the nervous system and paralyzes muscles, and so it is called "paralytic" shellfish poison. While some shellfish can eliminate the toxins quickly, others retain them for longer periods. The toxins can be transferred to humans who eat contaminated shellfish or crabs that have fed on infected shellfish.