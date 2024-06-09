Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar

Outlook International Desk
Canned pumpkin is rich in fiber and vitamin A, offering 3g of fiber and over 100% of your Daily Value of vitamin A per serving. It is recommended to use it in sauces, smoothies, and baked goods. Try the Pumpkin Pie Smoothie or Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup for blood-sugar-friendly options.
Dieticians advise keeping canned tomatoes in the pantry for flavoring soups, stews, salsa, and pasta sauces. They are low in carbs and rich in heart-healthy antioxidants like lycopene.
Beans provide fiber and plant-based protein, crucial for stable blood sugar. A cup of canned black beans has 16g protein and 18g fiber; chickpeas have 10g protein and 9g fiber. Diet experts suggest adding beans to soups, salads, and grain bowls, or try a Better Three-Bean Salad.
Canned fish like tuna and salmon are excellent for managing blood sugar, providing protein that slows digestion and increases fullness. A 3-ounce serving of tuna has 20g of protein, and salmon has 18g, plus omega-3s for brain health.
Canned vegetables are convenient, affordable, and nutritious offering fiber that helps prevent blood sugar spikes. It can be packed into casseroles, soups, or as side dishes, choose low-sodium options.
Canned chicken can be an easy, lean protein addition to recipes needing shredded or rotisserie chicken. A 3-ounce serving provides 21 grams of protein. Try it in Creamy Buffalo Chicken Salad or Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole.
Canned fruit is convenient and affordable for managing blood sugar. Dieticians advise to choose fruits packed in water or juice, not syrup. Pairing fruit with fat or protein, like low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese, can help manage blood sugar levels.