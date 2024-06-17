United States

Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!

Hiking is gaining popularity in Europe, with new trails being introduced. Italy has launched an initiative, offering free accommodation for hikers under 35 who take on the Santa Barbara mining trail.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
Hiking is experiencing a surge in popularity across Europe, with new trails constantly being introduced.  A new seven-day trail in northern Italy and an extensive route in Portugal have recently caught the attention of hiking enthusiasts. Among these, Italy has launched an exciting offer for hikers.

To attract young hikers, one Italian destination is offering an enticing incentive. The Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara Foundation (CMSB) in Sardinia has launched the "Leg’s go in Cammino" initiative, which provides free accommodation for hikers under 35 who take on the Santa Barbara mining trail.

The route spans 500 kilometers and winds through diverse landscapes, including clifftops, oak forests, and sand dunes. Divided into 30 stages, each approximately 16 kilometers long, the trail takes about a month to complete. It is named after Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners.

Representative image - Pinterest
The path is steeped in history, with hikers starting in the small city of Iglesias in southwest Sardinia. Along the way, hikers will encounter the ruins of mines and deserted villages dating back to the industrial revolution and Roman times. They will get to see the San Giovanni caves, the Marganai oak forests, and the Piscina Irgas waterfall on the way.

The initiative has 24 accommodation options, including B&Bs and campsites, with an average cost of around €25 per night, translating to savings of approximately €75 for participants. To join, hikers need to obtain a "walker's passport" from the CMSB website for just €5, which grants them three one-night vouchers for booking accommodations.

While the program already concluded for the summer season on June 15, it will resume from September 15 and continue until December 31, 2024. Now is the perfect time to invest in some hiking boots and explore this scenic and historic trail.

Representative image - Pinterest
