Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers

New York City has been buzzing with excitement and confusion as fans discover fake filming notices for Max’s "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That." These bogus flyers, posted around the city, contain outrageous plot details about the show’s upcoming third season, leaving fans with many questions.
One fake notice humorously claimed, “After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar Liar as her lawyer.” Another bizarre storyline read, “Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.”
A third flyer added to the absurdity, with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) allegedly telling her friends at brunch that “she is Garfield the cat.”
Fans have taken to social media to express their confusion and amusement. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices,” while another remarked, “New season of sex and the city is gonna be wild.”
The third season of the popular show is set to premiere in 2025. "And Just Like That" follows the lives of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.
In addition to Parker, Nixon, and Davis, the new season will feature new cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green. However, it has been announced that Sara Ramírez and Karen Pittman will not be returning for this season.