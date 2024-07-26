Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’

Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender at age 18, denied Musk's claims in a Thursday interview with NBC News, referring to them as a "lie." She stated, "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."