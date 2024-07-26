Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilso , has publicly refuted several recent statements made by her father. On Thursday, Wilson called a story Musk told about her on X "entirely fake."
Musk had posted on Monday that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic" and claimed that as a child, she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'"
20-year old Wilson called the story false and the depiction as an untrue gay stereotype. "I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the ****. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four," Wilson said.
She also claimed that Musk was an absent father. She said, "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness." She also mentioned that they have not spoken in about four years and recalled Musk being present "maybe 10% of the time" during her childhood.
Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender at age 18, denied Musk's claims in a Thursday interview with NBC News, referring to them as a "lie." She stated, "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."
While she filed to change her name from Xavier Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson and gender in 2022, she also stated that she no longer wished to be related to her father "in any way, shape or form."
In recent years, Musk has embraced right-wing politics, sharing anti-immigration, anti-DEI, and anti-trans posts and ideologies on X. During an interview with right-wing Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson on Monday, Musk claimed he was "tricked" into signing medical documents for Wilson's transition during the Covid-19 pandemic. After her transition, Musk said he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."
He has faced criticism for his anti-trans comments in past. He has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about gender pronouns, including a now-deleted tweet from December 2020 that said, "when you put he/him in your bio," alongside an image of an 18th-century soldier rubbing blood on his face in front of a pile of dead bodies, wearing a cap that read, "I love to oppress."
In response to criticism over that tweet, Musk wrote, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic (sic) nightmare."
X has rolled back safety protections for transgender people under Musk’s ownership. Last year, he declared the word "cisgender"—which describes someone whose gender identity conforms with the sex they were assigned at birth and is often used in medical contexts—a "slur" on the site, which is automatically hit with content restrictions if directed at another person.
Musk has spoken about his daughter earlier in an authorized biography by journalist Walter Isaacson, published last year. In the book, Musk blamed his daughter’s transition partly on her time at a progressive Los Angeles school.
Most recently, in the Peterson interview, Musk said he considers his child "dead" following her transition and stated that Wilson was "not a girl."
Wilson posted a video to Threads on Wednesday clarifying that she is "fine … doing well actually." In her Thursday posts, Wilson stated that she is "legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me." She ended by encouraging Musk to "touch some ****** grass."
Vivian Jenna Wilson is one of six children Musk shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. The SpaceX founder also has three children with singer Grimes and three others with Shivon Zilis.