Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities

The Google Doodle today, June 10th, celebrates the Dragon Boat Festival 2024 with an animation. The Dragon Boat Festival, observed on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, is a traditional Chinese holiday that pays tribute to Qu Yuan, a renowned poet of the Warring States era. Qu Yuan, after being exiled by his king, tragically drowned himself in the Miluo River.
Google Doodle Celebrates Dragon Boat Festival 2024
The Google doodle for Dragon Boat Festival 2024 depicts 12 individuals taking part in the traditional boat race inside a boat with dragon head and tail, paddling along to the beats of a drum. The animation has a vibrant mix of green, purple and some hints of yellow. A silhouette shows the flowing water underneath the boat.
Dragon Boat Festival Races
Dragon boat races form an integral aspect of the festival, occurring across various regions of China. These races feature long, slender boats adorned with dragon motifs at both ends. Teams comprising 20 or more people vigorously paddle these vessels. The competition is fierce, with substantial rewards typically bestowed upon the victorious team.
Dragon Boat Festival Food
In addition to the boat races, festivities include enjoying zongzi, a traditional glutinous rice dumpling, and watching vibrant lion dances. The occasion serves as a reunion for families to rejoice in their cultural heritage. The Dragon Boat Festival, characterized by its vibrancy and ubiquity, is joyously observed throughout China.
Dragon Boat Festival Activities
Any waterfront area will be crowded with spectators observing the thrilling dragon boat races. These races feature teams of up to 90 individuals cramming into elongated wooden boats adorned with colourful dragon designs. Once the eyes are painted onto the dragon figure to bring it to life, participants paddle energetically to the rhythmic beat of drums, striving to outpace competing teams and reach the finish line first.
Traditional practices during this occasion also serve to fend off insects and illnesses, particularly as the summer heat intensifies and pest prevalence rises. Children frequently don five-color silk threads for protection. Additionally, households hang sachets containing herbs and plants known for their insect-repelling properties.
At noon, some attempt the tradition of egg balancing, believed to bring about good fortune. As snack time approaches, many indulge in realgar wine and sticky rice dumplings known as zongzi. The dish is savored to honor the legacy of Qu Yuan.
Wishing everyone a summer filled with good luck and a joyous Dragon Boat Festival celebration!