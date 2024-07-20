United States

Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages

Disneyland workers are facing severe financial hardships, with many forced to sleep in their cars due to low wages and high housing costs.

Disneyland Workers
This situation has led to unionised workers considering strike action to demand fair pay and better working conditions. Photo: x
info_icon

Cynthia “Cyn” Carranza, a custodian at Disneyland, faced a daily struggle last summer that went beyond her duties of cleaning and maintaining the park's magic. Living in her car with her two dogs, Carranza, who earns $20.65 an hour, found herself unable to afford rent in Southern California's pricey housing market, where average rents exceed $2,000 a month.

“That’s not something that anybody should experience working a full-time job for a company like Disney,” Carranza tearfully recounted to the BBC. She and her boyfriend, also a Disneyland employee, now share a small apartment but still find it challenging to make ends meet.

Carranza's story echoes that of many other Disneyland workers who are speaking out about their financial hardships. Approximately 10,000 unionised employees at Disneyland are contemplating strike action due to what they describe as inadequate wages and retaliatory actions against union activities.

Last week, hundreds of workers rallied outside the park, chanting slogans like "Mickey would want fair pay." They recently voted overwhelmingly to authorise a strike if ongoing negotiations fail to address their concerns.

Is Disney World banning tattoos? - Pexels
Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Union representatives report that a significant portion of Disneyland's workforce faces housing instability, with about one in ten experiencing homelessness while employed at the park. A survey revealed that 73% of employees struggle to cover basic expenses each month, despite their critical roles in maintaining the park's operations.

L Slaughter, a park host, described spending two years living in her car before securing a small apartment, a story shared by many others who endure long commutes and financial stress due to low wages.

Disneyland, which employs workers in roles ranging from characters to janitors, has been in negotiations since the expiration of the cast members' contract in mid-June. The company has expressed commitment to reaching an agreement that acknowledges the contributions of its employees while ensuring the park's continued success.

Disney spokespersons emphasised the importance of cast members, promising to focus on their needs and attract new talent. However, workers argue that their wages have not kept pace with the cost of living, pointing out that even with the minimum wage increase to $19.90 an hour, many still struggle to afford basic necessities.

The union has filed complaints with the National Labour Relations Board, accusing Disney of unfair labour practices, including disciplining workers for wearing union badges and distributing union materials.

Colleen Palmer, a 37-year Disneyland employee and union negotiator, highlighted the stark pay disparity between workers and top executives. Disney CEO Bob Iger's 2023 compensation of $31.6 million stands in sharp contrast to the hourly wages of park workers.

"It makes me wonder, why don’t you want to recognise me? Because I’m making you that money," Palmer said, expressing frustration over the lack of recognition and fair pay for the workers who create the park's magic.

Despite the challenges, many workers remain dedicated to their roles, driven by their love for the Disney brand and the community it fosters. They benefit from perks like free park admission for family and friends and generous healthcare plans. However, the unpredictable schedules and low pay force many to take on additional jobs to survive.

The looming strike threat marks the first major labour dispute at Disneyland since 1984, highlighting ongoing tensions over income inequality and job security in one of America's most iconic workplaces.

Disneyland Goofy - Getty Images
Disneyland Guest Files Lawsuit, Alleges 'Goofy' Actor's Actions Led To Permanent Injuries

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate To Join India As Assistant Coaches - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Freedom Too Hot To Handle For Super Kings In Dallas
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Opts To Field, SCO Aim First Victory In Tri-Series
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: WI Seek Advantage As Hosts Look For Early Wickets
  5. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Sania Mirza Marriage Rumors: What Did The Pacer Say?
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Calls JMM 'Most Corrupt' And Rahul Gandhi 'Arrogant'
  2. J&K: Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos To Nab Terrorists From Pak; Army Chief To Hold Meeting Today
  3. Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming To Power: Uddhav Thackeray
  4. 'Will Create Division': Chirag Backs Caste Census, But Says Data Should Not Be Made Public
  5. Mumbai: Woman Dies, 3 Injured As Building Crumbles Amid Heavy Rains, Normal Life Paralysed
Entertainment News
  1. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  2. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  4. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
US News
  1. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
  2. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  3. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
  4. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
  5. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
World News
  1. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
  2. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  3. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
  4. 11 Die After Bridge Collapses In China's Shaanxi; 30 Others Injured
  5. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Calls JMM 'Most Corrupt' And Rahul Gandhi 'Arrogant'
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate