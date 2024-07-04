Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food

A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in New York City on Tuesday night after reports of spoiled in-flight meals.
The plane, carrying 277 passengers, was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after crew members discovered that some of the main cabin meals were spoiled.
In a statement to USA TODAY, Delta apologised for the emergency landing.
"This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.
A Delta spokesperson told CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) News late Wednesday that, in response to the incident, "out of an abundance of caution" the airline "proactively adjusted" its "in-flight meal service on a number of international flights" Wednesday.
The spokesperson added that the pasta-only option was being served to economy passengers on about 75 international flights.
As a precaution, Delta adjusted its in-flight meal service on approximately 75 international flights on Wednesday, offering a pasta-only option to economy passengers.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified about the issue due to the international nature of the flight.
This incident comes just a week after a Delta flight from Munich to Detroit was diverted to London due to reports of sickness among the flight attendants. After landing at Heathrow Airport, six flight attendants were checked by medical personnel. None of the 229 passengers on board were affected.