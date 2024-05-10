Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury

How is the severity of a tornado measured?

Tornadoes are categorized based on the damage they inflict, not their size or visual appearance. The National Weather Service employs the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-Scale) for this purpose. This scale, established in 2013 as an upgrade to the original Fujita scale, takes into account 28 damage indicators, including the type and degree of damage to buildings, the types of trees downed, and the debris patterns left behind. Based on this meticulous analysis, storm experts can estimate the wind speeds associated with the tornado. The EF-Scale ranges from EF-0 (weakest, with minimal to light damage) to EF-5 (most intense, with incredible damage capable of leveling well-constructed buildings).