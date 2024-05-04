Texas Battered By Storms, Residents Struggle Amidst Devastation

Tim McCanon sits on the road with his dogs after being rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding in New Caney, Texas.
Joseph Torres stands in the remains of his father's home in Hodges, Texas. It and several other houses in the unincorporated Jones County community west of Hawley were damaged or destroyed by a tornado Thursday evening.
Advertisement
A tornado spins west of Hawley, Texas, as cars pass on U.S. 277.
Advertisement
Summer Belson, left, and her brother, Steve Brown, survey damage from a fallen tree in Belson's backyard during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.
Family members survey the damage after a tree fell on the home of Monica Ramirez during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.
Advertisement
Family members survey the damage after a tree fell on the home of Monica Ramirez during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.
Advertisement
Conroe firefighter Cody Leroy carries a resident evacuated in a boat by the CFD Rapid Intervention Team from her flooded home in the aftermath of a severe storm in Conroe, Texas.
Advertisement
An SUV is stranded in a ditch in a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.
Tim McCanon, center, is rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding in New Caney, Texas.
A woman reacts as she and others are evacuated by boat from their homes by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies in Conroe, Texas.