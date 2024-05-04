United States

Texas Battered By Storms, Residents Struggle Amidst Devastation

Severe storms ripped through Texas, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. From flooding in New Caney to tornadoes tearing through Hodges and Spring, Texas residents are facing the aftermath of severe weather. Homes destroyed, streets flooded, and families displaced tell the story of the recent natural disasters striking the Lone Star State.

Severe Weather Texas Photo: Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP

Tim McCanon sits on the road with his dogs after being rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding in New Caney, Texas.

Texas Tornado Photo: Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP

Joseph Torres stands in the remains of his father's home in Hodges, Texas. It and several other houses in the unincorporated Jones County community west of Hawley were damaged or destroyed by a tornado Thursday evening.

Tornado Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP

A tornado spins west of Hawley, Texas, as cars pass on U.S. 277.

Severe Storm in Texas Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

Summer Belson, left, and her brother, Steve Brown, survey damage from a fallen tree in Belson's backyard during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.

Tornado Texas Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

Family members survey the damage after a tree fell on the home of Monica Ramirez during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.

Weather Texas Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

Family members survey the damage after a tree fell on the home of Monica Ramirez during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.

Texas Flooding Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

Conroe firefighter Cody Leroy carries a resident evacuated in a boat by the CFD Rapid Intervention Team from her flooded home in the aftermath of a severe storm in Conroe, Texas.

Texas Heavy Rainfall Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

An SUV is stranded in a ditch in a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm in Spring, Texas.

Brutal Weather Photo: Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP

Tim McCanon, center, is rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding in New Caney, Texas.

Flooding Photo: Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP

A woman reacts as she and others are evacuated by boat from their homes by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies in Conroe, Texas.

