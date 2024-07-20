Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash

Michael W. Mosser, from the Global Disinformation Lab, pointed out the challenge of fighting misinformation. “People are increasingly inclined to believe sensational conspiracies rather than verified facts,” he explained. The crash, which disrupted daily life and impacted US stocks, was actually caused by a bug in a Windows antivirus update from CrowdStrike. Despite assurances from CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz that the issue was being addressed, the conspiracy theories continued to spread.