Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash

A massive IT crash on Friday, caused by a faulty antivirus update on Microsoft Windows, led to chaos across various sectors. This disruption sparked a surge of wild conspiracy theories online, including fears of an impending "World War III" and baseless claims linking the World Economic Forum to a global cyberattack.

Photo: Getty Images
A massive IT crash on Friday led to chaos across airlines, banks, TV channels, and financial institutions. This disruption, one of the most significant in recent years, was caused by a faulty software update to an antivirus program on Microsoft Windows. But as the world grappled with the fallout, the online space erupted with wild conspiracy theories.

In the wake of the outage, social media platforms were flooded with alarmist claims. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to spread apocalyptic theories. Some even suggested that the crash was a prelude to "World War III," envisioning a future dominated by cyber warfare.

One post on X read, “I read somewhere once that WW3 would be mostly a cyber war.” Others went further, alleging that the World Economic Forum (WEF) was behind a global cyberattack. This theory gained traction when people started sharing an old WEF video about a potential cyber threat, which had nothing to do with the recent outage.

The WEF And The Cyber Polygon

The WEF has long been a target for conspiracy theorists, who often paint it as a secretive group of elites. This time, many linked the crash to a video from the WEF warning about a possible "cyberattack with Covid-like characteristics." In reality, the video merely discussed the need to disconnect vulnerable devices from the internet to prevent cyber threats.

Another popular but unfounded theory connected the crash to the "cyber polygon" event—a global exercise designed to prepare for future cyberattacks. Despite the lack of evidence, these claims quickly spread online.

Information Chaos

Rafi Mendelsohn from Cyabra, a disinformation security company, noted that the flood of conspiracy theories highlights how unstable the information environment has become. “Social media platforms, forums, and messaging apps now allow theories to spread rapidly and reach a global audience,” he said.

The situation underscores how misinformation can morph into viral narratives, especially on tech platforms that have reduced content moderation and reinstated accounts known for spreading false information.

Michael W. Mosser, from the Global Disinformation Lab, pointed out the challenge of fighting misinformation. “People are increasingly inclined to believe sensational conspiracies rather than verified facts,” he explained. The crash, which disrupted daily life and impacted US stocks, was actually caused by a bug in a Windows antivirus update from CrowdStrike. Despite assurances from CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz that the issue was being addressed, the conspiracy theories continued to spread.

The IT crash not only caused significant disruption but also highlighted the ongoing battle against misinformation. As false narratives spread, it becomes increasingly difficult to combat them with facts, especially when the technical details are complex.

