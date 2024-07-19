Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video

"Hello, it was indeed definitely absolutely me who did the CrowdStrike modification that caused all this worldwide. It was my very first day on the job as a new system admin and I was very eager and excited. Let's say I actually made a small update to a line of code, optimised an update slightly a little bit and maybe I shouldn't have. I got fired so I was called in. Normally, I only work in the morning, but I worked in the morning, made a small update, and then went home. Then, they called me back today, telling me that I really need to come back. It really wasn't even to congratulate me. I thought it was as if it was so. Now, I'm just waiting for my termination documentation. They told me that you should never put an update into production without testing, especially not on a Friday, and I said, 'Well, it's not Friday; it was Thursday, and today is Friday.' But, you see, I had tested the update on my PC, and it was working."