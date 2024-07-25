United States

CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions

CrowdStrike is issuing $10 Uber Eats gift cards to apologize for a global tech meltdown caused by a software update, impacting millions of Windows users. The glitch, which led to widespread "blue screen of death" errors, has left major corporations grappling with significant disruptions.

CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Uber Eats Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

CrowdStrike is reportedly giving clients a $10 Uber Eats gift card to apologize for a catastrophic software update that triggered a global tech meltdown last week.

Millions of computers running Microsoft Windows were affected by the “blue screen of death” on Friday due to a CrowdStrike glitch that left them unable to boot.

CrowdStrike has been working urgently to manage the crisis, which is anticipated to cost Fortune 500 companies billions of dollars.

In an email addressed to “CrowdStrike partners” and obtained by TechCrunch, the cybersecurity firm apologized for “the additional work the July 19 incident has caused.”

“To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!” read the email, which included a promo code for Uber Eats and was reportedly sent by CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, Daniel Bernard.

Several X users shared that they had received a gift voucher from CrowdStrike, though some mentioned that the code seemed to have been taken offline and was no longer valid.

Microsoft outage leads to several US flights cancelled, delayed | - AP
Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved

BY Outlook Web Desk

“Two hours later the code is cancelled and the $10 removed from Uber Eats account,” another X user remarked. “That’s an uhh…interesting way to apologize to partners.”

It remains unclear whether some or all of CrowdStrike’s clients received gift cards.

Microsoft estimated that around 8.5 million devices were likely affected during the meltdown, which left passengers stranded in airports worldwide and disrupted normal operations in some hospitals.

In a detailed report published Wednesday, CrowdStrike explained that a bug in its quality control system had prevented the identification of flawed data in a routine software update.

“I want to sincerely apologize directly to all of you for the outage,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz stated in a statement posted online last Friday. “All of CrowdStrike understands the gravity and impact of the situation.”

Microsoft users globally, thousands in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. - X/@navdweeep
Microsoft Global Outage: Blue Screen Issue Brings 'Surprise Long Weekend' | Memes

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  3. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Highlights, Cricket World Cup League 2: OMN Beat NAM By Four Wickets At Dundee
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  2. Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour
  3. La Liga: Ansu Fati Woes Continue As Barcelona Forward Suffers Foot Injury In Training
  4. Chelsea News: Staying On The Pitch Remains Reece James' Sole Aim As New Era Begins Under Enzo Maresca
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Chelsea's Caleb Wiley Eyes Up Gold Meal With Team USA
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  3. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  4. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  5. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  2. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  3. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  4. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  5. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
World News
  1. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  4. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  5. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina 2-2 Morocco In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal