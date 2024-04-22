Costco In California To Close For Massive Upgrade

After over a month of discussions and a two-hour hearing on Thursday, plans have been finalized for a major overhaul of the Costco store in northwest Fresno, California. The existing store, located on West Shaw Avenue since 1985, will soon be replaced by a much larger warehouse, according to reports from Fresnoland.
The new warehouse, spanning a whopping 219,000 square feet, will be situated about four miles away at North Riverside Drive and West Herndon Avenue. This move comes as part of Costco's expansion plans, aiming to accommodate more customers and offer enhanced services. The forthcoming location will feature a 32-pump gas station, a new car wash, ample parking space, and a dedicated food delivery service.
Advertisement
Originally, Costco had intended for the new store to be the largest in the world, surpassing 240,000 square feet. However, community concerns prompted a reevaluation, with the company scaling back its plans. Fresno City Council Vice President Mike Karbassi emphasized the importance of addressing traffic concerns and ensuring the project's long-term viability during the recent hearing.
Karbassi stressed the need for "traffic-calming measures" and voiced concerns about potential future issues surrounding the project. He highlighted the importance of avoiding a situation where taxpayers might be required to intervene financially in the future.
Advertisement
During Thursday's meeting, various impacts of the project, including noise during construction and disruptions to neighbouring schools, were discussed. In response to these concerns, Costco pledged to take measures to mitigate the impacts, such as rerouting truck traffic and paving a portion of Riverside Drive with noise-reducing rubber asphalt.
Despite initial hesitations due to budget concerns, the city council ultimately voted 7-0 in favour of the project. Costco's commitment to funding road improvements and other community enhancements played a significant role in securing approval.
The new store is anticipated to generate nearly $13 million in tax revenue, with a portion of it staying within Fresno County. Additionally, the project is expected to create 37 new full-time jobs, providing an economic boost to the area.
Construction on the new warehouse is scheduled to commence in the fall, with completion expected by the end of 2025. Once finished, it will join the ranks of other Costco locations in the Fresno area, ensuring continued convenience for local residents.