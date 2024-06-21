It’s International Music Day today! It’s the perfect day to celebrate the most important part of any celebration – ‘Music’.
This International Music Day celebrate those who weave simple words into melodious rhythms and give us a song for every mood. Delve into the lives and careers of some of the most iconic musicians through these captivating documentaries. Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, or classical music, there’s something on this list for everyone.
1. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (2022)
This American documentary offers an intimate look at singer and actress Selena Gomez over a six-year period of her career. It delves into her struggles and triumphs, giving fans a raw and personal glimpse into her life.
2. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2018)
An in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance, "Homecoming" reveals the emotional journey from creative concept to cultural movement. This documentary highlights Beyoncé's meticulous preparation and the profound cultural impact of her performance.
3. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)
Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, this documentary series covers the making of the Beatles' 1970 album "Let It Be." Using largely unused footage and audio material from the original 1970 documentary, it provides a fresh perspective on the iconic band’s creative process.
4. Miss Americana (2020)
This documentary explores a transformational period in Taylor Swift's life as she embraces her role as a singer/songwriter. "Miss Americana" highlights her journey to harness the full power of her voice and her influence in the music industry.
5. Marley (2012)
A comprehensive look at the life of reggae legend Bob Marley, this documentary is a fusion of art, music, and history. It provides a thoughtful trip through Marley's life, showcasing his impact on music and culture.
6. Michael Jackson's This Is It (2009)
This documentary captures Michael Jackson's preparation for his "This Is It" concert series, which was canceled due to his death in 2009. It offers an intimate look at Jackson’s creative process and the extraordinary effort behind his planned comeback.
7. American Symphony
In this deeply intimate film, musician Jon Batiste composes a symphony while his wife, writer Suleika Jaouad, undergoes cancer treatment. The documentary showcases the power of music and love in the face of adversity.
8. Whitney (2018)
A biographical documentary about the life and career of singer Whitney Houston, this film delves into her rise to stardom and the personal challenges she faced along the way.
9. Nothing Compares (2022)
This feature documentary tells the story of Sinéad O’Connor's rise to fame and how her bold personality led to her exile from the mainstream music industry. It’s a powerful narrative of defiance and resilience.
10. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry (2021)
An intimate look at Billie Eilish’s journey as she navigates life on the road and at home while creating her debut album. This documentary offers an unfiltered view of the young artist’s rise to stardom.
11. Madonna: Truth Or Dare (1991)
Directed by Alek Keshishian, this documentary chronicles Madonna’s 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. It offers an unvarnished look at her life both on and off stage.
12. Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)
This biography-style film offers a comprehensive look at Elvis Presley’s life, featuring classic concert footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
13. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon (2022)
Rooted in Cash's faith, this moving documentary tells the story of a man who faced tragedy and addiction but never lost sight of hope. It’s a testament to his enduring legacy.
14. Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)
Go behind the scenes with Lady Gaga as she releases a bold new album and prepares for her Super Bowl halftime show. This documentary provides a raw look at the pop provocateur's life and artistry.
15. Amy (2015)
This documentary on Amy Winehouse uses previously unseen archive footage to tell the story of the singer/songwriter’s tumultuous life and career, capturing her raw talent and tragic downfall.
16. The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)
This film covers the creation and recording of the renowned pop song "We Are the World" in 1985, highlighting the collaboration of some of the biggest names in music.
17. The Velvet Underground (2021)
This documentary explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll, offering a deep dive into their legacy.
18. A Band Called Death (2012)
A fascinating look at the 1970s punk trio Death and their newfound popularity decades after disbanding. It’s a testament to the enduring power of their music.
19. 20 Feet From Stardom (2013)
This documentary shines a spotlight on the background singers who have supported some of the biggest acts in music history. It’s a tribute to their voices and contributions to the music we love.
20. Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (2004)
This rockumentary captures the world’s biggest metal band as they deal with member defection, group therapy, and rehab. It’s an unflinching and often humorous look at the band’s struggles.