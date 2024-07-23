Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds

There have been some rumours going around the internet that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might be getting divorced. But, rest assured, these rumours are not true. Blake recently shut down this narrative in the comments of an Instagram post.
A follower commented, "You and Ryan need to post more of each other. There were rumours going around that you two got divorced, and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple." Blake replied simply, "Haha they wish."
Ryan also addressed the rumours with a joke on The Tonight Show. When Jimmy Fallon asked him about a fourth Deadpool movie, Ryan said, "Oh god, no. My wife and children will divorce me." When Jimmy asked if the kids would divorce him too, Ryan joked, "Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital-B broke, and in turn probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I need the money.”
Ryan also praised Blake during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. He told Entertainment Tonight, "She's amazing. She is so smart. Everything I do is in lockstep with her, and now she just takes every step with me—sometimes the scary steps, sometimes the ones aimed right at danger. I am super grateful to her. She's just so smart and so funny and really, really helped in every aspect of this movie."
So, it looks like Blake and Ryan are as strong as ever, and the rumours are just that—rumours.