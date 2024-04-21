April's Full Moon Is On Its Way. But Why Is It Called 'Pink Moon'?

Following its recent star turn during the total solar eclipse earlier this month, the moon is poised to captivate skywatchers once again. This time, the full "pink" moon is scheduled to grace the evening sky on Tuesday, offering a celestial spectacle for all to enjoy.
Contrary to its rosy moniker, the moon won't actually be tinged with pink hues when it rises. Instead, observers can expect to witness its familiar golden glow near the horizon, gradually transitioning to a brilliant white as it traverses the night sky, as described by the experts at the Old Farmer's Almanac.
So, why the name "pink" moon? The answer lies in the rich tapestry of nature's calendar that has guided humanity for millennia. In the 1930s, the Maine Farmers' Almanac began disseminating Native American monikers for each full moon, a tradition that has endured and spread far and wide.
April's full moon earns its title from the delicate herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox. This resilient plant, native to the eastern United States, is among the first to blanket the landscape with its blooms as spring unfolds its splendor.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, creeping phlox finds its niche in sandy or rocky soils and often serves as a vibrant ground cover. This hardy plant's early emergence heralds the awakening of nature after the frosty grip of winter.
However, the pink moon isn't the only appellation for April's lunar spectacle. It also goes by the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and, among coastal tribes of North America, the fish moon. The latter name pays homage to the annual migration of shad as they journey upstream to spawn during this lunar cycle.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 23rd, at 7:49 p.m. EDT, when the full splendor of the pink moon will be on display. And remember, while it may not be pink to the naked eye, its radiant presence is a reminder of the timeless rhythms of the natural world.