United States

April's Full Moon Is On Its Way. But Why Is It Called 'Pink Moon'?

Get ready for the April 2024 full moon, but why do we call it the 'Pink Moon'? Find out!

Advertisement

Representative Image
info_icon

Following its recent star turn during the total solar eclipse earlier this month, the moon is poised to captivate skywatchers once again. This time, the full "pink" moon is scheduled to grace the evening sky on Tuesday, offering a celestial spectacle for all to enjoy.

Contrary to its rosy moniker, the moon won't actually be tinged with pink hues when it rises. Instead, observers can expect to witness its familiar golden glow near the horizon, gradually transitioning to a brilliant white as it traverses the night sky, as described by the experts at the Old Farmer's Almanac.

So, why the name "pink" moon? The answer lies in the rich tapestry of nature's calendar that has guided humanity for millennia. In the 1930s, the Maine Farmers' Almanac began disseminating Native American monikers for each full moon, a tradition that has endured and spread far and wide.

Advertisement

April's full moon earns its title from the delicate herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox. This resilient plant, native to the eastern United States, is among the first to blanket the landscape with its blooms as spring unfolds its splendor.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, creeping phlox finds its niche in sandy or rocky soils and often serves as a vibrant ground cover. This hardy plant's early emergence heralds the awakening of nature after the frosty grip of winter.

However, the pink moon isn't the only appellation for April's lunar spectacle. It also goes by the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and, among coastal tribes of North America, the fish moon. The latter name pays homage to the annual migration of shad as they journey upstream to spawn during this lunar cycle.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 23rd, at 7:49 p.m. EDT, when the full splendor of the pink moon will be on display. And remember, while it may not be pink to the naked eye, its radiant presence is a reminder of the timeless rhythms of the natural world.

null - HMD
Barbie Fever Continues: HMD Announces Collaboration With Mattel For Vintage-Inspired Hot Pink Flip Phone Launch

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final