Barbie Fever Continues: HMD Announces Collaboration With Mattel For Vintage-Inspired Hot Pink Flip Phone Launch

Still in love with the Barbie movie? Soon, you'll have the opportunity to acquire a flip phone inspired by the popular toy franchise.

HMD, the company responsible for Nokia-branded smartphones and short for Human Mobile Devices, has announced plans to launch a Barbie flip phone in collaboration with toy manufacturer Mattel, slated for release this summer.

Mattel is the company behind the Barbie fashion doll line, having manufactured and marketed these beloved children's toys and accessories since 1959.