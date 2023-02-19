Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

US, Syrian Forces Capture ISIS Official In Helicopter Raid

Home International

US, Syrian Forces Capture ISIS Official In Helicopter Raid

Early Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15

U.S. Central Command said worked with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to capture ISIS official
U.S. Central Command said worked with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to capture ISIS official Representative Image- File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 6:17 pm

The United States Military on Saturday announced that it captured a top ISIS Syria Province official after it conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command. 

In the statement, the U.S. Central Command said that they worked with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and captured Batar, the ISIS official. "...was involved in planning attacks on SDF-guarded detention centers and manufacturing improvised explosive devices," the statement said regarding the official. No civilians, Syrian soldiers, or US forces were killed or injured during the raid, the press release said.


Moreover, few hours later, the Central Command issued another statement that said that two rockets had landed near Coalition Forces at Green Village in northeast Syria. "No US or Coalition troops were killed or wounded and there was no damage to Coalition infrastructure or equipment," the statement said, adding that US forces in northeast Syria are still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, early Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, Syrian state news reported. Loud explosions were heard over a central area of the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

Related stories

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

U.S. Seeks To Inflame Crisis With 'Crimes Against Humanity' Claim, Says Russian Envoy

Syria: Israeli Airstrike In Residential Neighbourhood In Damascus Kills 5, Injures 15, Says State Media

(With inputs from AP)

Tags

International United States Syria ISIS Helicopter Damascus US Central Command United States Military
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families