US, Syrian Forces Capture ISIS Official In Helicopter Raid

The United States Military on Saturday announced that it captured a top ISIS Syria Province official after it conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command.



In the statement, the U.S. Central Command said that they worked with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and captured Batar, the ISIS official. "...was involved in planning attacks on SDF-guarded detention centers and manufacturing improvised explosive devices," the statement said regarding the official. No civilians, Syrian soldiers, or US forces were killed or injured during the raid, the press release said.

On the morning of 18 Feb, US and SDF forces conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, capturing an ISIS official. pic.twitter.com/OMprEZmdCX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 18, 2023



Moreover, few hours later, the Central Command issued another statement that said that two rockets had landed near Coalition Forces at Green Village in northeast Syria. "No US or Coalition troops were killed or wounded and there was no damage to Coalition infrastructure or equipment," the statement said, adding that US forces in northeast Syria are still investigating the incident.

In the evening of February 18th, a rocket attack targeted Coalition Forces at Green Village in northeast Syria. pic.twitter.com/nPRWu3qxZG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, early Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, Syrian state news reported. Loud explosions were heard over a central area of the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

(With inputs from AP)