Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

US Secretary Of State Blinken Discusses 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Ukraine War With Indian EAM Jaishankar

The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine.

Antony Blinken. S Jaishankar
US Secretary Of State Blinken Speaks To EAM Jaishankar; Discusses Ukraine War Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 8:50 am

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism, and other regional and global issues.

Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his "strong and clear message" on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

"Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send the wrong message.

"We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds," Blinken added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Putin Monitors Practice Launches By Russia's Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tension With West Over Ukraine Crisis

Something Big Happening In Ukraine? India Asks Its Citizens To Leave Ukraine By All Means

UN Sec-Gen To Begin Three-Day Visit To India Today By Paying Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Tags

International US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Ukraine Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis EAM Jaishankar S Jaishankar 26/11 Mumbai Attack
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ To ‘Thank God’ To ‘Badhaai Ho’ – Wholesome Family Entertainers That Must Be On Your Watchlist

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ To ‘Thank God’ To ‘Badhaai Ho’ – Wholesome Family Entertainers That Must Be On Your Watchlist