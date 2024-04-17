US To Tighten Sanctions On Iran, Israel To Retaliate When Time Is Right | Details

Following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, the United States has announced a firm decision to impose sanctions on Iran which will also include the country's missile and drone program.
In an unprecedented attack, Iran on April 13 launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel. This act of extreme aggression marked Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, making room for a major escalation amid an already existing war situation in Israel.
What all did the US say?
According to US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan, US would "not hesitate to continue to take action to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilising actions".
Advertisement
"In the coming days, the US will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program, as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Defence Ministr", Sullivan further added.
He said the sanctions were aimed to "contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviours".
Israel plans to retaliate when time is right
Despite speculations over Israel's next move, the country said that the revenge plan of a counterstrike will take place only after ascertaining a suitable time. According to Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the timing of the counter-strike on Iran was not very imminent.
Advertisement
"We are enabling a home front policy to at least give citizens this Passover week to live almost like normal,” he said on Tuesday.
As per reports, the Israeli government was scheduled to assemble for a third meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet on Tuesday. However, the meeting has now got rescheduled to Wednesday.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he wrote to 32 countries as part of a "diplomatic attack" asking them to impose sanctions on Iran's missile programme and designating the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group