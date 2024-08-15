International

UN's 1st Fact-Finding Mission To Bangladesh Since 1971 To Probe Killings Of Protesters

Over 500 people have been killed in anti-government protests since mid-July in Bangladesh. A complaint has been filed against Hasina and eight others, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh Protests
UN's 1st Fact-Finding Mission To Bangladesh Since 1971 To Probe Killings Of Protesters | Photo: AP
info_icon

A team of UN experts is set to visit Bangladesh next week to investigate the killings of protesters ahead of and after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week. The announcement was made on Thursday.

This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official, said a post on X by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed on August 5 amid violent protests over quota reforms for government jobs, leading to her fleeing to India. Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.

“The United Nations is sending a UN fact-finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early this month. UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced the move when he called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday,” the Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh said in a post on X, the handle for which is run by Yunus’ office.

Meanwhile, Turk assured his support and said an inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure the transition succeeds. Volker Turk in a post late on Wednesday night said, “Promising phone call with @ChiefAdviserGoB Muhammad Yunus. I assured him of @UNHumanRights Office's solidarity with the people of #Bangladesh & our support to the interim govt at this pivotal time. An inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure this transition succeeds.”

Over 500 people have been killed in anti-government protests since mid-July. A complaint has been filed against Hasina and eight others, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity.

