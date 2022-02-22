Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
UN Security Council To Meet Urgently On Ukraine Crisis

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting, night after Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to maintain the peace.

Russia-Ukraine conflict 2022 AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 7:55 am

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to “maintain the peace” there.

The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries. Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled it for 9 p.m. New York time. Yet undetermined is whether the meeting will be open or closed.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya says in a letter to his Russian counterpart that Kyiv is requesting the urgent meeting because Putin's actions violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution.

It is virtually certain the Security Council will not take any action or issue any statement because Russia has veto power

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Ukraine Russia USA
