UN Security Council Passes US-Backed Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire | Here's How Each Country Voted

The resolution, backed by the United States, calls for a prolonged ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ultimately leading to the end of Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Security Council has passed another resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, backed by the United States, calls for a prolonged ceasefire, ultimately leading to the end of the Israel's assault on the Palestinian territory.

Under this resolution, Biden's three-phase ceasefire comes into play. This three phase plan begins with a six-week ceasefire for the release of certain hostages.

Female hostages, the elderly, children and injured will be released in the first phase in exchange of the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The second phase of the plan would include a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of the all remaining hostages. Under the third phase, the reconstruction of Gaza will take place.

As per the United States, Israel has accepted this proposal for a ceasefire. However, despite their acceptance, many Israeli government officials have stated that they will continue their fight against the Palestinian militant group until they are "eliminated".

UNSC Resolution On Gaza - How Did Each Country Vote?

The UNSC has a total of 15 members - five permanent and 10 non permanent members. This resolution for a Gaza ceasefire was passed with 14 approvals and one abstention.

  1. Algeria - Yes

  2. Ecuador - Yes

  3. Guyana - Yes

  4. Japan - Yes

  5. Malta - Yes

  6. Mozambique - Yes

  7. Republic of Korea (South) - Yes

  8. Sierra Leone - Yes

  9. Slovenia - Yes

  10. Switzerland - Yes

  11. United States - Yes

  12. United Kingdom - Yes

  13. Russia - Abstained

  14. China - Yes

  15. France - Yes

After the resolution was passed, Hamas was quick to welcome the ceasefire resolution. As per a statement released by the group's media spokesperson, Hamas is ready to cooperate with the mediator countries and enter indirect negotiations for the agreement it reacted to "positively" when announced by US President Joe Biden last month.

The UNSC member states have urged both Israel and Hamas to "fully implement its terms without delay and without condition”.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,140 people and taking around 250 hostages.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel launched a complete siege of the Gaza Strip via land, air and sea operations. However, due to Israel's bombardment, over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war-torn strip.

A recent attack on a refuge camp in Rafah caused major uproar across the international community, prompting countries and the International Court of Justice to urge Israel to back down from its military operations in Gaza.

