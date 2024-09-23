UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return

Russia's war in Ukraine is now in its third year, and the Kremlin has gone to great lengths to replenish its troops there. In 2022, the authorities mobilized approximately 300,000 men in a partial call-up, and human rights groups and media have reported efforts to recruit inmates serving time in prisons across the vast country. Initially, recruitment was carried out by the Wagner mercenary group, but later the Russian Defence Ministry took over, according to activists and media reports.