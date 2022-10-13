Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Ukraine: Iranian-made Kamikaze Drones Hit Kyiv Region; Rescue Workers Deployed

Ukraine's Kyiv region struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene, reports AP. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 10:50 am

Ukraine's Kyiv region struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene, reports AP. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

International Ukraine Iranian-made Kamikaze Drones Kyiv Region Drone Attack Kamikaze Drones
