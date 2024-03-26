Thousands Gather For Massive March Over Argentina Coup Anniversary | Pics

Demonstrators carry a banner with photos of people who disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship in a march commemorating the 48th anniversary of the coup, at the Playa de Mayo square in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A demonstrator cries during a march marking the anniversary of the 1976 military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading in Spanish "Never Again" during a march commemorating the anniversary of the 1976 military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A demonstrator paints silhouettes representing the people who disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship, during a march marking the 48th anniversary of the coup in Buenos Aires.
Members of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group march during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1976 military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Demonstrators display photos of people who disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship during a march commemorating the 48th anniversary of the coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Members of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group hold hands during a march marking the anniversary of the 1976 military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
