Storm Wreaks Havoc In Switzerland's Maggia Valley | In Pics

The bridge in Visletteo destroyed due to the storm, in Visletto, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland. The storm in the night from Saturday to Sunday destroyed various traffic routes. Following the landslide in the Maggia Valley, rescuers recovered two bodies on Sunday. One person is still missing, according to the Ticino cantonal police in Valle Maggia.
View of the Maggia river following the heavy rain and storms, in Valle Maggia, Switzerland.
A view of the Rhone river, at left, and the Navizence river overflowing in the industrial zone that produces aluminium "Constellium," following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland. The Rhone river burst its banks in several areas of Valais canton, flooding a highway and a railway line.
A view of the Rhone river, at right, and the Navizence river overflowing, following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland.
A view of the Rhone river, at right, and the Navizence river, following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland.
The Rhone River is overflowing the A9 motorway following the storms that caused major flooding, in Sierre, Switzerland.
Cars stuck in the rubble from a landslide caused by severe weather following storms that caused major flooding and landslide are pictured in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.
A view of the damaged ice arena taken from a helicopter in Prato Sornico, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland.
A general view of rubble from a landslide following storms that caused major flooding in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.
Rubble from a landslide caused by severe weather following storms that caused major flooding and landslide are pictured in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.