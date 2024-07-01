International

Storm Wreaks Havoc In Switzerland's Maggia Valley | In Pics

The overnight storm has wrecked havoc in Switzerland’s Maggia Valley leading to landslides and overflowing of Rhone river that has caused flooding in several areas.

Bridge destroyed in Visletteo | Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

The bridge in Visletteo destroyed due to the storm, in Visletto, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland. The storm in the night from Saturday to Sunday destroyed various traffic routes. Following the landslide in the Maggia Valley, rescuers recovered two bodies on Sunday. One person is still missing, according to the Ticino cantonal police in Valle Maggia.

2/10
View of the Maggia river
View of the Maggia river | Photo: Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone via AP

View of the Maggia river following the heavy rain and storms, in Valle Maggia, Switzerland.

3/10
View of overflowing Rhone river
View of overflowing Rhone river | Photo: Olivier Maire/Keystone via AP

A view of the Rhone river, at left, and the Navizence river overflowing in the industrial zone that produces aluminium "Constellium," following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland. The Rhone river burst its banks in several areas of Valais canton, flooding a highway and a railway line.

4/10
Overflowing rivers in Switzerland
Overflowing rivers in Switzerland | Photo: Olivier Maire/Keystone via AP

A view of the Rhone river, at right, and the Navizence river overflowing, following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland.

5/10
Flooding in Switzerland
Flooding in Switzerland | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

A view of the Rhone river, at right, and the Navizence river, following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland.

6/10
Rhone River is overflowing in Sierre
Rhone River is overflowing in Sierre | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

The Rhone River is overflowing the A9 motorway following the storms that caused major flooding, in Sierre, Switzerland.

7/10
Cars stuck in the rubble after landslide
Cars stuck in the rubble after landslide | Photo: Olivier Maire/Keystone via AP

Cars stuck in the rubble from a landslide caused by severe weather following storms that caused major flooding and landslide are pictured in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.

8/10
View of damaged ice arena
View of damaged ice arena | Photo: Samuel Golay/Ti-Press/Keystone via AP

A view of the damaged ice arena taken from a helicopter in Prato Sornico, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland.

9/10
View of rubble from a landslide
View of rubble from a landslide | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

A general view of rubble from a landslide following storms that caused major flooding in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.

10/10
Switzerland Storms
Switzerland Storms | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Rubble from a landslide caused by severe weather following storms that caused major flooding and landslide are pictured in Saas-Grund, Switzerland.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign