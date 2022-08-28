Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Six Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka, Fishermen Stage Protest In Tamil Nadu

As many as 6 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early on Sunday and several others were chased away by them while fishers staged a protest here seeking their immediate release.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:22 pm

On Saturday night many fishermen from here ventured for fishing in mechanised fishing boats and even as they were engaged in fishing close to the Gulf of Mannar, they were apprehended by Lankan Navy, P Sesuraja, a fishermen leader said. Other fishermen were chased away by the Naval personnel of the neighbouring country.

Fishers staged a protest here seeking the release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka. 

Announcing an immediate indefinite strike,  they demanded that the neighbouring country release fishermen and all seized boats. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP, K Navas Kani has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of arrested fishermen.

(Inputs from PTI)

