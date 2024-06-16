International

Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection

Scores of people took part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Ukraine's Kyiv under the protection of riot police. Several hundred LGBT Ukrainian servicemen and other protesters joined the pride march in central Kyiv Sunday seeking legal reforms to allow people in same-sex partnerships to take medical decisions for wounded soldiers and bury victims of the war that extended across Ukraine more than two years ago.