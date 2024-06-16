Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection

People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several hundred LGBT Ukrainian servicemen and other protesters joined the pride march in central Kyiv Sunday seeking legal reforms to allow people in same-sex partnerships to take medical decisions for wounded soldiers and bury victims of the war that extended across Ukraine more than two years ago.
A woman soldier wrapped in the LGBT flag attends a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.
People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.
LGBT soldiers attend a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ultra-right activists run along the city main avenue protesting against the annual Gay Pride parade, poster reading "Ukraine is for Family", under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.
LGBT soldiers attend a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Soldiers hold portraits of LGBT Ukrainian servicemen, who are fighting on the frontline, with the poster reading, "We are their voices," in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ultra-right activists run along the city main avenue protesting the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.