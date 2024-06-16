International

Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection

Scores of people took part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Ukraine's Kyiv under the protection of riot police. Several hundred LGBT Ukrainian servicemen and other protesters joined the pride march in central Kyiv Sunday seeking legal reforms to allow people in same-sex partnerships to take medical decisions for wounded soldiers and bury victims of the war that extended across Ukraine more than two years ago.

Ukraine War Pride Parade | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several hundred LGBT Ukrainian servicemen and other protesters joined the pride march in central Kyiv Sunday seeking legal reforms to allow people in same-sex partnerships to take medical decisions for wounded soldiers and bury victims of the war that extended across Ukraine more than two years ago.

1/7
Woman soldier attends a Pride march
Woman soldier attends a Pride march | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

A woman soldier wrapped in the LGBT flag attends a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.

2/7
Annual Gay Pride parade in Kyiv
Annual Gay Pride parade in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.

3/7
LGBT soldiers in Kyiv
LGBT soldiers in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

LGBT soldiers attend a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.

4/7
Ultra-right activists against Pride parade
Ultra-right activists against Pride parade | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

Ultra-right activists run along the city main avenue protesting against the annual Gay Pride parade, poster reading "Ukraine is for Family", under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.

5/7
LGBT soldiers
LGBT soldiers | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

LGBT soldiers attend a Pride march in Kyiv, Ukraine.

6/7
Portraits of LGBT Ukrainian servicemen
Portraits of LGBT Ukrainian servicemen | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

Soldiers hold portraits of LGBT Ukrainian servicemen, who are fighting on the frontline, with the poster reading, "We are their voices," in Kyiv, Ukraine.

7/7
Ultra-right activists
Ultra-right activists | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

Ultra-right activists run along the city main avenue protesting the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Protest Against Planned Airport, Parandur Villagers Say They Will Relocate To Andhra
  2. Smaller Disposal, Detection Teams Can Be Formed For Bomb Threats, Delhi HC Told
  3. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  4. Day In Pics: June 16, 2024
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 16: Musk VS BJP Over EVM, IND Head Coach Hunt & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. 'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'
  2. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch
  3. Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday & Others Wish 'Incredible' Dads For Being Their 'Greatest Inspiration'
  4. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Drop Throwback Pics With Their 'Favourite Hero' Fathers
  5. Varun Dhawan Drops First Glimpse Of Daughter; Says He Couldn't Be Happier To Be A 'Girl Dad'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38: Head-To-Head, Weather Report, Pitch Report
  3. India Women Vs South Africa Women: Smriti Mandhana Brings Up Her Sixth ODI Century In Bengaluru
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Surely Deliver, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar
  5. AUS Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Says Josh Hazlewood Comments Were 'Blown Out Of Proportion'
World News
  1. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  2. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  3. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  4. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  5. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow