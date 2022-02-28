Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

War With Ukraine: Sanctions Bite As Ruble Falls Sending Russians To Banks

Ukraine Crisis: US President Joe Biden administration officials said Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan, European Union and others will join the US in targeting the Russian central bank.

War With Ukraine: Sanctions Bite As Ruble Falls Sending Russians To Banks
People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 8:41 pm

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday announced new sanctions targeting the Russian central bank and state investment funds in the latest hard-hitting retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The move was described as the most “significant action” that Treasury has taken against an economy of Russia's size, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the sanctions on the condition of anonymity.

Biden administration officials said Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan, European Union and others will join the U.S. in targeting the Russian central bank.

Related stories

Ukraine Crisis: Spicejet, AI Express, IndiGo Operating Special Evacuation Flights For Indians

Making Progress In Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine; 8,000 Evacuated So Far: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: What To Know As Ukraine Resists Advance

“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia's ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Treasury said the move effectively immobilizes any assets of the Russian Central Bank in the United States or held by Americans. The Biden administration estimated that the move could impact “hundreds of billions of dollars” of Russia funding.
 

Tags

International Ukraine Crisis Ukraine War Ukraine Ruble Falls Russia Russia-Ukraine Tensions Joe Biden US Sanctions Russian Central Bank Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes