Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter Spotted, All 22 On Board Assumed Dead

Almost 24 hours after a Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 people went missing in Russia's far east region, rescuers have found the wreckage of the chopper. All 22 people on board are assumed dead.
As per AP, Kamchatka region’s minister for emergency situations, Sergei Lebedev, said that, according to preliminary information, the helicopter had crashed.
Speaking to RIA Novosti, emergency services in the Kamchatka region have stated that it is likely that the helicopter crashed due to poor visibility and harsh weather conditions.
The Mi-8 chopper took off close to Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination.
More details are awaited....