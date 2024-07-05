‘We've Got A Seat For You’: European Airline Trolls Rishi Sunak For Election Loss

European airline Ryanair has taken a humorous jab at outgoing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, offering him a "seat" on one of their planes. This comes as Sunak's Conservative Party suffered a historic defeat in the UK general election.
Ryanair's tweet came as Conservative Party, trailing badly from the start, secured their first win only three hours after the counting of votes began. “Don't worry @RishiSunak we've got a seat for you,” the tweet read.
The tweet has gone viral, garnering over 3.3 million views and thousands of reactions.
Keir Starmer's Labour Party, on the other hand, is on the track for a landslide win after 1997, as predicted by the opinion polls. The Labour Party has dethroned the Conservatives in the UK after 14 years.
In 650 constituencies across the UK, to win each constituency and gain a seat in the House, candidates need to receive more votes than any of their competitors.
A party needs to win at least 50 percent of the seats – 326 – to secure a majority in the House of Commons and be asked to form a government by the monarch, King Charles III. The members of parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, are appointed rather than elected.
If no party wins a majority, there is a hung parliament.