Indian-origin Rishi Sunak On Road To Making History In Britain: How It Happened

Conservative leader and former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak seems to be on his way to making history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become Prime Minister of Britain, the former coloniser of India.

With Liz Struss stepping down as Prime Minister after just 45 days in office and now former PM and Sunak's former boss Boris Johnson removing his claim to the seat, Sunak is only facing competition from leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, the only other contestant in the race.

As per reports, Sunak is ahead in the race.

Here are the top developments that led to Sunak attaining poll position in the race to become next UK PM:

Sunak secures support

Sunak's renewed attempt to contest for the post of PM on Sunday, weeks after losing out to Liz Truss, seems to be bearing success with the Tory MP already garnering the support of 142 members, far beyond the 100-mark required to win the contest. Several high-profile Tory MPs have switched allegiance from Johnson to Sunak, including former Home Secretary Priti Patel and cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi.

Patel, the Indian-origin former minister who resigned from the Cabinet when Liz Truss was elected the Prime Minister last month, said the Tories must put political differences aside to give Sunak the best chance of succeeding as the new leader.

The former finance minister is likely to be declared the new leader as soon as Monday evening. If Sunak and Mordaunt both make the final shortlist, they would go forward for an online vote of the 170,000 Tory membership and that result on Friday would prove less predictable.

Boris Johnson opts out

Sunak's chances of winning the contest became stronger after the surprise announcement by former PM and frontrunner in the race Boris Johnson.

In a dramatic announcement on Sunday, Johnson confirmed he would be pulling out of the contest, saying it was “simply not the right time” for his comeback. Johnson said that though had met the “high hurdle” of 102 nominations, enough to make the shortlist in time for the Monday deadline, he had decided not to proceed in the interest of party unity.

Sunak and Johnson have a long history of working together and the Tory MP was regularly touted as Johnson's heir apparent. The lockdown law-breaking partygate scandal, however, ultimately brought their partnership to a halt in July when Sunak’s resignation from Cabinet set events in motion that ended in Johnson’s own exit.

Later, the duo found themselves pitched against each other in a face off for the top job in British politics. After Johnson bowed out, Sunak posted a tweet praising the leadership of his former boss who he claimed had led the nation through some of its toughest challenges including Brexit, Covid vaccine rollout and the war in Ukraine.

A win for migrants and Hindus in UK

Born in the UK to a family of an Indian-origin general practitioner Yashvir and his pharmacist wife Usha, Sunak has spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer. "Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-grandaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11,” said Sunak, in his campaign video a few months ago. As a devout Hindu, Sunak is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and he claims that his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture.

A nation in need of an economic fix

If he wins, Sunak will be in charge of leading the UK out of the most perilous phases of its economy. While he faces the tough task of trying to unite a deeply divided Tory party, Sunak's private sector experience at Goldman Sachs and as a hedge fund manager seem to lend him the aura of someone who can be trusted in the face of harsh economic headwinds, further bolstered by his prescient warnings over Truss’ unfunded tax cuts.

Sunak seems to be enjoying he support of the markets. With Johnson dropping race for Tory leadership and Sunak becoming the top prime miniterial contender, the pound gained on the dollar on Sunday. Government borrowing costs have also recorded a dropped when markets opened after the dramatic events of the weekend.

In a short statement that is being read as a confirmation to his widely expected candidacy, Sunak said, "I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country".

He stood firm on his focus on inflation rather than any vote-winning tax cut promises to woo a traditionally low-tax favouring Conservative Party membership base. "I will get taxes down in this Parliament, but I'm going to do so responsibly. I don't cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes,” he declared.

Highlighting his track record in helping to steer the economy through the toughest of times with the Covid-19 pandemic, the former finance minister promises to bring "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government" that he leads. "I will work day in and day out to get the job done. I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)