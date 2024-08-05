Regional Tensions Escalate As Israel Pushes On

Mourners from the Druze minority surround the bodies of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field, in the village of Majdal Shams at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Two back-to-back strikes in Beirut and Tehran, both attributed to Israel and targeting high-ranking figures in Hezbollah and Hamas, have left Hezbollah and Iran in a quandary. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

