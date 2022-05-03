President Putin May Undergo Cancer Treatment And Handover Power Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin might have to undergo cancer surgery and he will be temporarily handing over power to the secretary of the country’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, international media reports have claimed. The anticipated surgery and recovery are likely to incapacitate the President for “a short time.”



Last month, Putin was seen tightly gripping a desk during his meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The incident has now raised questions over the President's health.

According to a report by The New York Post, doctors have reportedly suggested Putin undergo the operation. The report cited a Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general.

In recent times, Putin had reportedly exhibited 'uncharacteristically fidgety behaviour in public' and a 'sickly appearance', following which the President has been rumoured to suffer from cancer and a host of other serious maladies, including Parkinson’s disease.



“We know that Putin signalled to Patrushev that he considers him to be practically his only trusted ally and friend in the government,” the post claimed. The actual control of the country will be temporarily passed into Patrushev’s hands, Nikolai Patrushev stated.



Patruchev is the secretary of Russia's Security Council, which is an influential body that answers directly to Putin and issues guidance on military and security issues within Russia. Most of the council’s power is vested in Patrushev, who is widely seen as a staunch Putin ally.

“Patrushev is an outright villain. He is no better than Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he is a more cunning, and I would say, more insidious person than Vladimir Putin. If he comes to power, Russians’ problems will only multiply,” the owner of the Telegram channel which claimed about Putin’s cancer surgery said.

Putin is unlikely to agree to hand over power for a longer period of time, reports claimed to add that the control of the country will likely be in Patrushev’s hands for no more than two to three days.