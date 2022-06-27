Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Poisonous Bite Leads German Police To Farm With 110 Snakes

A farm breeding 110 snakes were discovered when a woman was admitted to the hospital because of a snake bite.

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 7:14 am

Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.


 The 35-year-old woman drove to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, early Sunday and told doctors there that one of her rattlesnakes bit her finger.


 While the woman's condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.


 In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren't housed in appropriate terrariums.
 

